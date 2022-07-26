Rain, wind thundershower forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast rain-wind, thundershower for respective areas of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast rain-wind, thundershower for respective areas of Balochistan including Sherani, Zhob, Musakhel, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Duki, Barkhan, Pishin, Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Noshki, Chaghi, Sibi, Ziarat, Harnai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Bolan, Nasirabad, Lehri, Sohbatpur, Jhal Magsi, Jafarabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan, Washuk, Panjgur, Kech, Awaran, Lasbella and coastal areas of the province during the next 24 hours.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert during the forecast period by the Met Office.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 21.5 degrees centigrade and 15.0 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

Rainfalls were recorded in respective areas including, 74 mm in Lasbella, 52 mm in Gawadar, 43 mm in Pasni, 31 mm in Panjgur, 26 mm in Khuzdar, 19 mm in Kalat, 15 mm in Jiwani, 11 mm in Ziarat, 6 mm in Turbat, 10 mm in Ormara, 2.2 mm in Muslim Bagh, 1.0 mm in Loralai and 26 mm in Usta Muhammad.