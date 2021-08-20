Rain-wind-thundershower forecast in Islamabad, KP, Kashmir, GB & upper/central Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Rain-wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and upper/central Punjab, however, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), during last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) occured at Punjab: Lahore (Gulshan Ravi 49, Johar Town 38, Tajpura 33, Lakshmi Chowk 30, Upper Mall, Wasa Head Office, Shahi Qila 27, Chowk NaKhuda 25, Mughalpura 24, Samanabad 22, Iqbal Town 21, City 16, Airport 02, Jail Road 13, Farooqabad 12, Nishtar Town 10) Islamabad (Golra 14, Saidpur 02, Zero Point 01), Sialkot 08, Gujranwala 06, Attock 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chirat 19, Malam Jabba 14, Pattan 07, Peshawar City 04, Saidu Sharif 02, Upper Dir, Takht Bai 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 09 and Balochistan: Barkhan 06.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C) were recorded at Sibbi 44 and Bhakkar 43.

According to synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.