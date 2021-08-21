UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind-thundershower Forecast In Islamabad, KP, Kashmir, GB, Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 09:16 PM

Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad and northeast Punjab

However, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), during last 24 hour, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred at isolated places in upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall(mm) were occurred in Punjab: Sialkot (Airport 54, City 02), Gujrat 11, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 08), Islamabad (Airport 06, Bokra 05), Chakwal 06, Murree 03, Kasur 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 15, Balakot 05, Kakul, Pattan 03, Chitral, Lower Dir 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 12, Airport 06), Garhi Dupatta 06, Kotli, Rawalakot 01 and Balochistan: Khuzdar 03.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C) were recorded at Sibbi, Dadu, Dalbandin 42, Nokkundi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Mohenjodharo, Larkana, Bhakkar and Rahim Yar Khan 41.

According to synoptic situation, Monsoon currents are penetrating in upper/eastern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

