Rain, wind, thundershower likely at few places: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Saturday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

Heavy fall and hailstorm may also occur at few places during the period. Whereas, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in other parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from Arabian sea are penetrating central and upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Lahore (Airport 107mm, City 54, Gulberg 47, Johar Town 45, Samanabad 43, Lakshmi Chowk 42, Gulshan-e-Ravi 40, Nishtar Town 39, Chowk Nakhuda 32, Tajpura 30, Mughalpura 29, Farrukhabad, Shahi Qila 22, Upper Mall 20, Iqbal Town 19), Jhang 87, (Chaklala 46, Shamsabad 39), Islamabad (Golra 44, Zeropoint, Bokra 35, Saidpur 28, Airport 04), Toba Tek Singh 39, Kasur 29, Gujranwala 25, Jhelum 24, Kot Addu, Noorporthal 22, Gujrat, Murree 19, Narowal 16, Faisalabad (City 15, Dogar Basti 13, Madina Town 07, Allama Iqbal Colony, Ghulam Muhammad Abad 06, Gulistan Colony 05), Sialkot (Airport 14, City 10), Bhakkar 15, Mandi Bahauddin 13, Hafizabad 11, Layyah, Mangla 10, Chakwal 06, D G Khan (Fort Munro 03), Attock 02, Joharabad 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bannu 40, Balakot 22, Dir (Lower 12, Upper 01), Saidu Sharif 10, D I Khan (City 06, Airport 05), Kakul 02, Patan, Drosh 01, Kashmir: Kotli 22, Garhi Dupatta 18, Rawalakot 11, Muzaffarabad (City 05, Airport 04), Balochistan: Zhob 12 and Barkhan 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours are Dadu 47 C, Dalbandin 46 C, Sibbi and Mohenjodharo 45 C.