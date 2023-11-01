Rain-wind thundershower likely at isolated places

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains and isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains and isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting the upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts.

However rainfall occurred in Dir (upper) 07mm, Bacha Khan(Airport), Kalam and Peshawar 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -02 C and Skardu 00 C.