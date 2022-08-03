Rain wind-thundershower likely in isolated places ; PMD

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeast Balochistan.

Monsoon currents were penetrating upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave was also affecting western and upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Kot Addu 32 mm, Kasur 13, Khanewal 10, Lahore (Gulshan-e-Ravi 08, Tajpura 07, Mughalpura 05, Shahi Qila, Airport 04, Lakshmi Chowk, Johar Town 02, city 01), Toba Tek Singh 05, Multan 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 10, upper 08), Bannu, Pattan 04, Kalam, Mardan 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Hunza 04, Babusar 02 and Bagrote 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Dalbandin, Nokkundi 42 C, Khairpur and Panjgur 40 C.

