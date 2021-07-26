UrduPoint.com
Rain-wind Thundershower Likely In Upper, Central Parts During Week

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 04:51 PM

Rain-wind thundershower likely in upper, central parts during week

The Met Office Islamabad on Monday issued an alert that rain-wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The Met Office Islamabad on Monday issued an alert that rain-wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) are likely to occur in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore during the current week.

It informed that strong monsoon currents were continuously penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to continue during the week.

Raifall is also likely in Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Tank and Karak during this time span.

Heavy rains may generate flash flooding in Local/Barsati Nullahs of Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat, Kohistan, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Kashmir, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal and D.G Khan from Monday to Thursday.

Urban flooding may occur in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar during the period.

Heavy downpour may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir,Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa from Monday to Thursday.

All concerned authorities were particularly advised to remain "ALERT" during the said period.

