Rain-wind-thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had indicated chances of rain-wind-thundershower in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper/southeastern Sindh and northeast Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

The isolated heavy falls are also expected during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

A westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Jhelum 74mm, Lahore (Shahi Qila 78mm, Lakshmi Chowk 71mm, Farrukhabad, Gulshan e Ravi 60mm, Chowk Nakhuda 53mm, Mughalpura 52mm, Tajpura 35mm, Jail road 13mm, Upper Mall 04mm, Gulberg 03mm, Nishtar Town 01mm, Airport Trace), Kasur 40mm, Sahiwal 31mm, Multan (City 31mm, Airport 21mm), Mangla 30mm, Narowal 21mm, Dera Ghazi Khan 15mm, Okara, Gujrat 14mm, Bahawalpur (Airport 17mm, City 16mm), Hafizabad 11mm, Islamabad (Airport 10mm, Zero Point 07mm, Bokra 06mm, Golra 03mm), Noorpurthal 09mm, Faisalabad 08mm, Sialkot (City 05mm, Airport 03mm), Bahawalnager 05mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 03mm), Gujranwala, Chakwal 03mm, Mandi Bahauddin Din 02mm, Khanewal 01mm, Kashmir: Kotli 04mm, Muzaffarabad 02mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 10mm, Malamjabba 09mm, Lower Dir, Saidu Sharif 04mm, Pattan 03mm, Kakul 02mm, Peshawar (Airport) 01mm, Gilgit Baltistan: Hunza 08mm, Bagrote 05mm and Astore 03mm.

The highest temperatures recorded during this period were Dadu 43 C, Sibbi and Padidan 41C.