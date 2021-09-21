UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind-thundershower Likely In Various Parts Of Country: PMD

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 09:41 PM

Rain-wind-thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had indicated chances of rain-wind-thundershower in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper/southeastern Sindh and northeast Balochistan during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had indicated chances of rain-wind-thundershower in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper/southeastern Sindh and northeast Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

The isolated heavy falls are also expected during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

A westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Jhelum 74mm, Lahore (Shahi Qila 78mm, Lakshmi Chowk 71mm, Farrukhabad, Gulshan e Ravi 60mm, Chowk Nakhuda 53mm, Mughalpura 52mm, Tajpura 35mm, Jail road 13mm, Upper Mall 04mm, Gulberg 03mm, Nishtar Town 01mm, Airport Trace), Kasur 40mm, Sahiwal 31mm, Multan (City 31mm, Airport 21mm), Mangla 30mm, Narowal 21mm, Dera Ghazi Khan 15mm, Okara, Gujrat 14mm, Bahawalpur (Airport 17mm, City 16mm), Hafizabad 11mm, Islamabad (Airport 10mm, Zero Point 07mm, Bokra 06mm, Golra 03mm), Noorpurthal 09mm, Faisalabad 08mm, Sialkot (City 05mm, Airport 03mm), Bahawalnager 05mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 03mm), Gujranwala, Chakwal 03mm, Mandi Bahauddin Din 02mm, Khanewal 01mm, Kashmir: Kotli 04mm, Muzaffarabad 02mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 10mm, Malamjabba 09mm, Lower Dir, Saidu Sharif 04mm, Pattan 03mm, Kakul 02mm, Peshawar (Airport) 01mm, Gilgit Baltistan: Hunza 08mm, Bagrote 05mm and Astore 03mm.

The highest temperatures recorded during this period were Dadu 43 C, Sibbi and Padidan 41C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Jail Road Gujrat Sahiwal Gilgit Baltistan Kasur Okara Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Saidu Gujranwala Sialkot Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Narowal Dadu Dir Muzaffarabad Kotli Gulberg Gulshan Balakot Airport

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in milit ..

Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in military industries with Jordan

27 minutes ago
 National laboratories receive UKAS accreditation f ..

National laboratories receive UKAS accreditation for 61 new food, veterinary pro ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic and investment cooperation wit ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition and Conference

1 hour ago
 Latham expresses disappointment at New Zealand's P ..

Latham expresses disappointment at New Zealand's Pakistan pullout

42 seconds ago
 KP Food Minister directs action against profiteers ..

KP Food Minister directs action against profiteers

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.