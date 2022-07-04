UrduPoint.com

Rain Wind-thundershower Likely In Various Parts Of Country:PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 11:11 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind-thundershower for Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

Heavy rain is also likely at a few places in Swat.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating in upper/central and southern parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Balochistan, Punjab and Sindh.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 40 mm, Takht Bai 05, Malam Jabba 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 30, City 24), Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta 15, Balochistan: Lasbela 33, Panjgur, Quetta 22, Ormara 09, Khuzdar , Kalat 05.

Samungli 04 Punjab: Murree, Narowal 08, Attock 05, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur 02, Bahawalpur, Sialkot 01, Sindh: Sukkur 23, Karachi (Surjani Town 23, Gulshan-e Maymar 21, North Karachi 10, Saadi Town 05, Gulshan-e- Hadeed, Jinnah Terminal, University Road 01), Jacobabad 19, Padidan 14, Rohri 11, Mithi 06, Khairpur 05, Mohenjo-Daro 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Chillas 46 C and Sibbi 45 C.

