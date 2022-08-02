Rain-wind thundershower likely in various parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind-thundershower for Kashmir, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, eastern and southern Balochistan during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind-thundershower for Kashmir, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, eastern and southern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Hot and Humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from Arabian sea are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country.

A westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Karachi.

Hot and humid weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

The rainfall (mm) recorded during the last 24 hours was Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 07 mm, Bagrote 02, Astore, Gilgit, Skardu 01, Punjab: Gujranwala 06, Attock 04, Bahawalnagar 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa: Dir 05, Drosh 02, Mirkhani, kalam 01 and Karachi 01mm.

The highest temperatures recorded were Dalbandin 43 C, Nokkundi 42 and Dadu 41C.