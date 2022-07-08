UrduPoint.com

Rain Wind-thundershower Likely To Persist In Various Parts Of Country: PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Rain wind-thundershower likely to persist in various parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast rain and wind-thundershower in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Lower Sindh, and Kashmir during the next 24 hours

While issuing a warning, the spokesperson of PMD said, heavy falls might generate flooding in local Nullahs of Lasbela, Naseerabad, Gwadar, Panjgur, Turbat, Awaran, Barkhan, Quetta, Bolan, Kohlu, Potohar region, northeast and central Punjab.

In Punjab, he said"Rain wind-thundershower is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bahawalnagar. While heavy falls are also likely in the Pothohar region, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, and Mandi Bahauddin." The spokesperson said"In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hot and humid weather is anticipated in most districts of the province. However, rain wind -thundershower with isolated heavy falls are expected in Swat, Buner, Malakand, Dir, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Shangla, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Bannu, and D.

I.Khan." "Heavy falls are also likely in Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera, Haripur, and surrounding areas during the same period." He said"In Sindh province, partly cloudy weather is predicted in most districts of the province with rain wind- thundershower in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpur Khas, and Sanghar." He said"In Balochistan, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain wind -thundershower is likely in Khuzdar, Kalat, Quetta, Dalbandin, Muslim Bagh, Lasbella, Panjgur, Awaran, Kharan, Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Naseerabad, Makran, Turbat, and Gawadar." "Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Heavy falls are likely in Kashmir during the period."The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Sibbi 45, Dera Ismail Khan, Chilas 43, Nokkundi, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, and Layyah 42.

