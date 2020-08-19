Rain wind-thundershowers expected in city Lahore

Rain coupled with wind-thundershowers is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper/central parts of the country and likely to intensify from Wednesday (Night).

Westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

The Meteorological department has said that rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Murree, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Kasur, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali, Jhang, Narowal, Lahore and Sahiwal. Heavy falls are also expected during the period.

Rain-thunderstorm is also expected in Multan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Bahawlapur, Bahawalnagar and D.G Khan.

During past 24 hours, rain occurred in some districts of the province including Hafizabad 59mm, Mandi Bahauddin 42mm, Jhelum 38mm, Rawalpindi (Shams) Abad 34mm, Chaklala 21mm), Islamabad (Bokra, Airport 33mm, Saidpur 31mm, Golra 29mm, Zero Point 25mm), Gujranwala 25mm, Sialkot (Airport 23mm, City 10mm), Attock 20mm, Lahore (City 20mm, Airport 2mm), Gujrat 14mm, Chakwal 7mm, Murree, Narowal 6mm, Kasur 1mm.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 33 and 26 centigrade respectively on Wednesday.