Rain, Wind, Thundershowers Forecast

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain-wind-thundershowers( with isolated heavy falls) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

During past 24 hour, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershowers occurred in upper Punjab, Kashmir, Sindh and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Punjab: Jhelum 48, Islamabad (Saidpur 45, Airport 32, Golra 30, Bokra 25, Zero Point 15), Mangla 43, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 40, Chaklala 13), Gujranwala, Murree 28 , Mandi Bahauddin 26, Gujarat 23, Sialkot (City 16, Airport 09), Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 33), Kotli 16, Garhi Dupatta 10, Sindh: Chhor 38, Badin 21, Mithi 06, Chachro 03, Islamkot, Diplo 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 31), Kakul 25, Balakot 09, Pattan 03, Saidu Sharif and Takht Bai 02.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Sibbi 45C, Nokkundi and Dalbandin, 44C. According synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to intensify from Wednesday (Night).

