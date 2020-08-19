Rain, wind, thundershowers forecast

UrduPoint.com
Wed 19th August 2020 | 08:36 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain-wind-thundershowers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain-wind-thundershowers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Thursday.

While heavy falls are expected in Upper Punjab, Upper/central Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Kashmir. Isolated rain is also expected in northeast Balochistan and southeastern Sindh during this period.

During past 24 hour, rain-thundershowers occurred in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir, eastern Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: paten 65, Saidu Sharif 38, Kakul, Kalam 14, Dir Lower 12, Balakot 10, Malam Jabba 09, Cherat 04, Mir Khani, Parachinar 02, Punjab: Hafizabad 59, Mandi Bahauddin 42, Jhelum 38, Rawalpindi (Shams) Abad 34, Chaklala 21), Islamabad (Bokra, Airport 33, Saidpur 31, Golra 29, Zero Point 25), Gujranwala 25, Sialkot (Airport 23, City 10), Attock 20, Lahore (City 20, Airport 02), Gujrat 14, Chakwal 07, Murree, Narowal 06, Kasur 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 41, City 25), Kotli 31, Garhi Dupatta, Rawalpindi 05, Balochistan: Lasbella 16, Gilgit Baltistan: Chillas 04.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Dalbandin 45C, Dadu 44C, Sibbi, Nokkundi and Layyah 43C.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper/central parts of the country and likely to intensify from Wednesday (Night). Westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

