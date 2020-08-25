Rain, wind, thundershowers forecast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain-wind-thundershowers in most districts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Islamabad and Kashmir. While heavy falls are also expected in Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Kashmir.

More, rain-thundershowers are expected in Sindh and Eastern Balochistan during the period.

During past 24 hour, Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershowers occurred in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir and eastern Balochistan.

Rainfall was recorded in Sindh including Hyderabad (City 139, Airport 128), Thatta 134, Mirpur Khas 116, Mithi 113, Karachi (Gulshan-e-Hadid 163, Faisal Base 38, Landhi 95, Old Airport 89, Saddar 88, University Road 86, Saadi Town 81, Nazimabad 78, Jinnah Terminal 76, Masroor Base 69, North Karachi 54, Surjani 46, Kemari 22), Tando Jam 104, Chhor 100, Badin 96, Dadu 93, Pad Aidan, Shaheed Benazirabad 47, Larkana, 01, Punjab: Islamabad (Zero Point 99, Saidpur 45, Bokra 02,), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 87, Chakla 34), Sialkot (City 18, Airport 04), Rahim Yar Khan 10, Murree 08, Multan 02, Narowal 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 11, Malam Jabba, Charat 05, Kakul 04, Balochistan: Panjgur 13, Khuzdar 08, Sibi 07, Ormara 04, Quetta 02 and Kashmir: Kotli 01.

Maximum temperature's was recorded as Nokkundi 43C, Dalbandin Sibbi, Bunji and D.I.Khan 41C.

According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents are penetrating in lower and upper parts of the country.

A weak westerly wave is present over Northwestern parts of the country which is likely to strengthen on Wednesday.