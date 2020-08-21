UrduPoint.com
Rain-wind Thundershowers Forecast In Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:37 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday forecast rain-wind-thundershowers in Sindh, eastern Baluchistan and southern Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday forecast rain-wind-thundershowers in Sindh, eastern Baluchistan and southern Punjab.

While, Isolated rain-thundershower are also expected in Islamabad, Northeastern Punjab and Kashmir, said the advisory.

During past 24 hour, rain-wind-thundershowers occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Lower Sindh.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 80, Kakul 30, Balakot 23, Dir, Bannu 14, Cherat 07, Parachinar, Pattan, Kalam 04, Saidu Sharif 02, Punjab: Faisalabad 64, Jhang 44, Okara 38, Sialkot (Airport 34, City) 01), Gujrat 31, Sahiwal 20, Toba Tek Singh 17, Kasur 14, Kot Addu 12, Narowal 08, Hafizabad 07, Bahawalpur (Airport 06), Islamabad (Saidpur 05, Golra 02, Bokra, Zero Point, Airport 01), Jhelum 04, Mandi Bahauddin 03, Lahore (Airport 02, City 01), Gujranwala 02, Karor (Layyah) 01, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 01), Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 34, City 11), Garhi Dupatta 27, Sindh: Mithi, Diplo 04, Chachro 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 02 and Skardu 01.

According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country . Westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

