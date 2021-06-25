UrduPoint.com
Rain Wind-thunderstorm Expected At Scattered Places

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 08:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Met department Friday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm at the scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad during the next 24 hours.

Hot weather is expected in other parts of the country, however, very hot in plain areas.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are also penetrating in central and upper parts of the country till tomorrow.

Maximum temperature's recorded were; Sibbi 47C, Dadu 45C, Nawabshah 44C, Bahawalnagar, Jacobabad and Turbat 43C.

