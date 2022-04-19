UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind-thunderstorm Expected At Various Parts Of Country :PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022

Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in north Balochistan, Islamabad, upper or central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper and western parts of the country and likely to persist till Thursday.

Dust raising/gusty winds are likely in upper Sindh.

Cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, upper/central Punjab and Kashmir.

Weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral 14 mm, Drosh 13, Mirkhani 12, Kakul 09, Dir 08, Parachinar 07,Balakot 06, Kalam 05, Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif 04, Peshawar (City 03, Airport 01), Balochistan: Kalat 06, Zhob, Khuzdar 04, Punjab: Okara 02, Murree 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 03, Bagrote 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City, Airport 02), Garhidupatta 02, Rawalakot 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Rohri, Bahawalnagar 44 C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mohenjo Daro, Khairpur, Dadu and Larkana 43 C.

