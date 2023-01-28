UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind Thunderstorm Expected At Various Parts Of Country: PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Rain-wind thunderstorm expected at various parts of country: PMD

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, northeast and central Punjab and north Balochistan during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, northeast and central Punjab and north Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Moderate to isolated heavy snowfall may occur in hilly areas. Isolated heavy falls/hailstorm is also expected in upper parts during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting the western and upper parts and was likely to intensify in the upper parts on Sunday and Monday.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Quetta (Shiekh Manda, Samungli) and Jiwani 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -14 C, Kalam -11, Chitral, Gupis -08, Parachinar -07, Astore, Kalat, Malamjabba -06, Mirkhani Quetta and Skardu -05 C.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Chitral Kalat Skardu May Sunday

Recent Stories

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muham ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan takes notice of ..

4 minutes ago
 Japan to Set Up Government Unit to Tackle Fake New ..

Japan to Set Up Government Unit to Tackle Fake News in April 2024 - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Na'at Khwan Muzaffar Warsi death anniversary

Na'at Khwan Muzaffar Warsi death anniversary

4 minutes ago
 The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) organises competitio ..

The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) organises competitions of Winter Sports Festival 2 ..

4 minutes ago
 IT exports remittance increases by 2.38% in 1st ha ..

IT exports remittance increases by 2.38% in 1st half of 2022-23

4 minutes ago
 Rybakina says struggled under Sabalenka 'pressure' ..

Rybakina says struggled under Sabalenka 'pressure' in final loss

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.