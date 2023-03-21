Rain-wind thunderstorm expected at various parts of country: PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Rain-wind thunderstorm is expected at various parts of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave has started affecting Pakistan from today and is likely to grip most parts of the country on Wednesday Rain-wind thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, lower Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Isolated hailstorm is also likely at a few places during the forecast period.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected at a few places in the northern and lower districts of Balochistan.

During the last 24 hours,rain-thunderstorm occurred in Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lower Sindh and Kashmir.

The highest rainfall recorded was Punjab: Islamabad (City 34mm, Airport 07), Murree 12, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 10), M B Din, Gujrat 09, Jhelum 08, Layyah (Karor) 07, Mangla 06, Chakwal 05, Khanewal 03, Multan (City 03, A/P 01), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 12, Parachinar 09, Saidu Sharif 06, Balakot 04, Malam Jabba 03, Drosh, Mirkhani 01, Sindh: Badin 07, Mithi 06, Kashmir: Garhidupatta 06, Kotli 05, Muzaffarabad (A/P 04, city 02mm).

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Shaheed Benazirabad 37 C, Sakrand and Rahim yar Khan 35 C.