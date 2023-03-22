UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind-thunderstorm Expected At Various Parts Of Country :PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 09:59 PM

Rain-wind-thunderstorm expected at various parts of country :PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Lower Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Isolated hail-storm may occur during the forecast period. Heavy falls are expected in north and northeastern Balochistan.

According to the synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave was affecting parts of the country and likely to grip central parts on March 23 and 24.

During the last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, central Punjab, lower Sindh and Kashmir.

The weather remained dry elsewhere in the country.

The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Pasni 40 mm, Quetta (Samungli 14, Sheikh Manda 04), Turbat 10, Jiwani 09, Ormara 08, Gwadar 02, Panjgur 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 16, Malam Jabba 04, Dir 01, Sindh: Mithi 14, Karachi (Gulshan-e-hadeed, Saadi Town, Surjani Town, North Karachi 01), Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 12, City 11), Punjab: Multan (City 10, Airport 06), Khanewal 04, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kot Addu 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Shaheed Benazirabad, Chhor, Tando Jam and Mithi 33 C.

