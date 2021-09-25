UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind, Thunderstorm Expected In Eastern Punjab, KP, And Other Parts In Next 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 18 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 01:48 PM

Rain-wind, thunderstorm expected in eastern Punjab, KP, and other parts in next 24 hours

Met office forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2021) Rain-wind, thundershower is expected in eastern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Sindh and eastern Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Sindh during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-two degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-three, Peshawar twenty-five, Karachi twenty-eight, Quetta and Muzaffarabad twenty, Gilgit thirteen and Murree fifteen degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula fifteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-three, Leh six and Shopian and Anantnag fourteen degree centigrade.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh India Lahore Weather Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Baramula Jammu Srinagar Gilgit Baltistan Muzaffarabad

Recent Stories

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

7 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

7 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

7 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

7 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

7 hours ago
 EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberatta ..

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov

7 hours ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.