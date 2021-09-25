Rain-wind, thunderstorm expected in eastern Punjab, KP, and other parts in next 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2021) Rain-wind, thundershower is expected in eastern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Sindh and eastern Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Sindh during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-two degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-three, Peshawar twenty-five, Karachi twenty-eight, Quetta and Muzaffarabad twenty, Gilgit thirteen and Murree fifteen degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula fifteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-three, Leh six and Shopian and Anantnag fourteen degree centigrade.