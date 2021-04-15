UrduPoint.com
Rain Wind Thunderstorm Expected In KP, Central Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:23 PM

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Thursday forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) in upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and East Balochistan during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Thursday forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) in upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and East Balochistan during next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Saturday, MET office reported.

Rainfall(mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 19, Dir (Upper 18, Lower 17), Kalam 17, Mir Khani, Parachinar, Saidu Sharif 12, Peshawar (Airport 11, City 10), Pattan, Cherat 09, Chitral, Takht Bai 08, Drosh 06, Kakul, Balakot 03, Bannu 01, Punjab: Islamabad (Airport 17, Zero Point 08, Golra 07, Bokra 06, Saidpur05), Chakwal 07, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 07, Shamsabad 06), Murree, Noorpur Thal 06, Attock 05, Lahore (Airport 05), Joharabad, T T Singh 02, Kashmir: Rawalakot 12, Muzaffarabad (City, Airport 08), Garhi Dupatta 06, Kotli 05, Balochistan: Quetta (City 02) , Samungli 01), Nokundi 01 and Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 01.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Rahim Yar Khan 42, Bahawalnagar, Hyderabad, Khanpur, Larkana, Mohenjodharo, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu 39.

