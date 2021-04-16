UrduPoint.com
Rain-wind-thunderstorm Expected In KP, Central Punjab

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:56 PM

Rain-wind-thunderstorm expected in KP, Central Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department Friday forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) in upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Sunday, Met office reported.

Rainfall(mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: DI Khan 27mm, Pattan 16, Mirkhani 13, Bannu 10, Drosh 07, Chitral, Kakul 06, Parachinar 05, Balakot, Malam Jabba 04, Dir (Upper 04), Saidu Sharif 03, Peshawar (Airport, City 01), Balochistan: Lasbella 24, Zhob 18, Barkhan 14, Kalat 04, Turbat 02, Quetta (City 02, Samungli 02), Khuzdar 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 08, Kotli 03, Muzaffarabad 02, Sindh: Jacobabad 10, Sakrand 06, Shaheed Benazirabad 01, Punjab: Bhakkar 07, Islamabad (Airport, Zero Point 03, Saidpur 02, Golra, Bokra 01), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 02, Chaklala 01), Murree, D.

G Khan 04, Attock 02, Joharabad, Layyah 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astor and Bagrote 01mm.

Maximum temperature's recorded in Dadu, Mithi 39C, Thatta, Rahim Yar Khan, Hyderabad, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad 37C.

