UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Wind Thunderstorm Expected In KP, Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 07:23 PM

Rain wind thunderstorm expected in KP, Punjab

Rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Kashmir while isolated heavy falls and hailstorm were also forecast during next 24 hours in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Kashmir while isolated heavy falls and hailstorm were also forecast during next 24 hours in the country.

Hot and dry weather to grip other parts of the country during this time span.

Seasonal low lies over northwest of Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper and central Punjab.

Weather remained hot in other parts of the country, while very hot in Sindh, south/central Balochistan during this time duration.

Rainfall recorded during this time period remained Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 58mm, Balakot 11mm, Malam Jabba 08mm, Lower Dir 04mm, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 28mm, AP 27mm), Garhidupatta 05mm, Punjab: Narowal 18mm, Murree 07mm, Sialkot (City 12mm, AP 04mm), Gujrat, Gujranwala 06mm, Mangla 03mm, Sargodha, Jhelum 02mm and Joharabad 01mm.

Maximum temperature recorded on Saturday remained Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Sibbi 48C, Dadu 47 C, Jacobabad, Larkana 46 C and Shaheed Benazirabad 45C.

Met office issued warning that wind thunderstorm with heavy falls at times may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas of Azad Kashmir, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot during Saturday/Sunday.

It advised people intending to travel towards these areas especially towards tourists resorts to check weather conditions before planning their visit to avoid any untoward situation.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Murree Visit Gujrat Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Larkana Sialkot Jacobabad Jhelum Narowal Dadu Dir Muzaffarabad Dalbandin Balakot Azad Jammu And Kashmir May From

Recent Stories

PHA sets up vaccination centre in Shadman area

3 minutes ago

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia&#039;s decision to limit ..

12 minutes ago

Moscow mayor announces 'non-working' week as virus ..

3 minutes ago

Steps under way for promoting community policing: ..

3 minutes ago

Extension of Non-Working Days Over COVID-19 Rise O ..

3 minutes ago

Usman Dar chairs committee, discusses development ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.