UrduPoint.com

Rain Wind-thunderstorm Expected In Punjab, KP, GB & Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Rain wind-thunderstorm expected in Punjab, KP, GB & Kashmir

Rain wind-thunderstorm is likely in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan,Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Rain wind-thunderstorm is likely in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan,Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during next 24 hours.

However, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts, while hot in southern parts of the country During past 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

While, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper/central Punjab and Kashmir. Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Gujranwala 24, Faisalabad 12, Gujrat 09, Sialkot (A/P) 02, Hafizabad 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 01.

Today's recorded highest maximum temperature's in Sibbi was 41 Centigrade, Lasbella 40 Centigrade, Hyderabad, Mithi, Turbat, and Gwadar 39 Centigrade.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gwadar Hyderabad Gujrat Gilgit Baltistan Turbat Gujranwala Sialkot Hafizabad Rawalakot

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

3 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.