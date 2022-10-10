Rain wind-thunderstorm expected in Punjab, KP, GB & Kashmir

Rain wind-thunderstorm is likely in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan,Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Rain wind-thunderstorm is likely in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan,Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during next 24 hours.

However, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts, while hot in southern parts of the country During past 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

While, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper/central Punjab and Kashmir. Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Gujranwala 24, Faisalabad 12, Gujrat 09, Sialkot (A/P) 02, Hafizabad 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 01.

Today's recorded highest maximum temperature's in Sibbi was 41 Centigrade, Lasbella 40 Centigrade, Hyderabad, Mithi, Turbat, and Gwadar 39 Centigrade.