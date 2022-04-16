UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind Thunderstorm Expected In Various Parts Of The Country: Relevant Departments To Take Precautionary Measures, NDMA

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2022 | 05:19 PM

As per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) fresh weather advisory dated 16 April 2022, westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on 17 April (night) which may persist till 21 April (Thursday)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022) As per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) fresh weather advisory dated 16 April 2022, westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on 17 April (night) which may persist till 21 April (Thursday).


Rain-wind/thunderstorm are expected in various parts whereas dust storm/dust raising winds/drizzle are also predicted in some parts of the country during the said period. Rain may cause land sliding in the vulnerable areas of Gilgit-Baltistan from 19 to 21 April.
On the basis of PMD weather forecast, NDMA has issued instructions to respective Provincial and District Disaster Management Authorities and other relevant departments to stay vigilant and promptly ensure precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or property during the said period.


The PDMAs, DDMAs, GBDMA and SDMA have been directed further to coordinate with concerned departments for restoration of roads in case of any blockage / obstruction, and to ensure tourists/ visitors in at-risk areas to be forewarned about possible weather impacts.
Spokesperson NDMA

