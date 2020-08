Rain, wind, thunderstorm forecast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain wind-thunderstorm in most districts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Islamabad. Heavy falls are also likely to occur in upper Punjab and Kashmir.

Rain-thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in Sindh and eastern Balochistan.

During past 24 hour, Widespread rain-thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Kashmir, north & central Balochistan and upper/central Punjab.

Rainfall was was recorded in Sindh as Karachi (Faisal Base 136mm, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 122mm, Nazimabad 91mm, Saddar 88mm, Landhi 85, Old Area A/P 83, University Road 82, Saadi Town 73, Masroor Base 68, Jinnah Terminal 70, North Karachi 51, Surjani 48, Kemari 24), Mohenjo-Daro 115mm, Padidan 112mm, Larkana 101, Jaccobabad 52, Dadu 51, Thatta 22, Sakrand, Tando Jam 14, Rohri 11, Sukkur 07, Badin 04, Shaheed Benazirabad, Chhor, Mithi 02.

Similarly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa includes Balakot 104mm, Malam Jabba 103mm, Takht Bhai 45, Cherat 33, Pattan 20, Peshawar (AP 16, City 11), Dir 12, Kalam 11, Saidu Sharif 07, Kakul, Parachinar 05, Bannu 03, Kashmir: Kotli 103, Muzaffarabad (A/P 45, City 22), Garhidupatta 18, Rawalakot 12.

In Punjab including Attock 66mm, Jhelum 59mm, Chakwal 36, Murree 31, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 26, Chaklala ), Islamabad (Golra 34, A/P 31, Bokra 30, Saidpur 25, City 19), Kot Addu 30, T.T. Singh 25, Sahiwal 23, Gujranwala 13, Lahore (AP 11), Sialkot (A/P 17, City 20), Kasur 09, Narowal, Faisalabad 13, Multan (City 06, AP 01), Okara 04, R.Y.Khan 03, M.B.Din, Joharabad 02, Bhakkar, Bahawalpur 01.

In Balochistan including Khuzdar 49mm, Turbat, Lasbella 46mm, Sibbi 27, Kalat 25, Quetta (City 08, Samungli 02), Panjgur 06, Dalbandin, Barkhan 04, Sibbi 02 and in Gilgit-Baltistan, Astore 03, Skardu, Hunza 02, Bunji 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's recorded were Bhakkar 39C and Nokkundi 38C.

Strong monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country. Westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country, which is likely to strengthen during the night.