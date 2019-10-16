UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain, Wind-thunderstorm Forecast At Isolated Places During Next 24 Hours: MET Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:49 PM

Rain, wind-thunderstorm forecast at isolated places during next 24 hours: MET Office

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm weather expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad and Kashmir during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm weather expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

Hail storm also expected at a few places during the period, the MET office reported.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.

However rain and thunderstorm occurred in Rawalakot, Kashmir 08.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, westerly wave was likely to affect upper and central parts of the country during Thursday and Friday.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Storm Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Rawalakot

Recent Stories

Hollywood actress calls Abid Perveen spiritual mom

5 minutes ago

Free medical camp organized by HomeNet in Karachi

9 minutes ago

ENOC now fueling in Sharjah

21 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 team to leave for Beijing tonight

26 minutes ago

Atif Aslam wishes birthday to his wife, admires he ..

32 minutes ago

Taiwan not eligible to join Interpol

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.