Rain, wind, thunderstorm forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills for various districts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

The rain-wind/ thundersorm and snowfall over the hills was forecast for the areas including Sherani, Zhob, Musakhel, Kila Saifullah, Loralai, Harnai, Duki, Barkhan, Pishin, Quetta, Kila Abdullah, Duki, Mastung, Noshki, Chaghi, Sibi, Ziarat, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Kechi, Nasirabad, Mand, Lehri, Jhal Magsi, Jafarabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan, Washuk, Panjgur, Kech, Awaran, Lasbella and Gwadar districts during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 3.0 degrees centigrade while (- 2.0) degrees centigrade in Khuzdar on Tuesday.

The rain was received in Kalat, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, and Pishin districts.