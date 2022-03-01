UrduPoint.com

Rain, Wind, Thunderstorm Forecast For Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2022 | 07:33 PM

The Met Office has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills for various districts of Balochistan during next 24 hours

The rain-wind/ thundersorm and snowfall over the hills was forecast for the areas including Sherani, Zhob, Musakhel, Kila Saifullah, Loralai, Harnai, Duki, Barkhan, Pishin, Quetta, Kila Abdullah, Duki, Mastung, Noshki, Chaghi, Sibi, Ziarat, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Kechi, Nasirabad, Mand, Lehri, Jhal Magsi, Jafarabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan, Washuk, Panjgur, Kech, Awaran, Lasbella and Gwadar districts during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 3.0 degrees centigrade while (- 2.0) degrees centigrade in Khuzdar on Tuesday.

The rain was received in Kalat, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, and Pishin districts.

