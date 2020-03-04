Rain, wind, thunderstorm forecast in KP places

The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that rain with wind and thunderstorm with a few hailstorm is expected at scattered places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that rain with wind and thunderstorm with a few hailstorm is expected at scattered places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Meteorological Center said areas to witness these weather condition included Peshawar, Khyber, Charsadda, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi Mardan, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Swat, Bunner, Malakand, Upper & Lower Dir, Bajaur, Chitral, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D.

I. Khan, Tank and South Waziristan.

This rain, wind and thunderstorm bearing system may persist till Saturday.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded during last 24 hours was -02�C in Kalam.