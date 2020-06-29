Rain wind-thunderstorm forecast in KP, Punjab, Balochistan

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain wind-thunderstorm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Northeastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain wind-thunderstorm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Northeastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad.

Light rain/drizzle is expected in coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents are also penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Punjab: Faislabad 37, Noorpur Thal 27, Lahore (City 21, Airport 19), Islamabad (Saidpur 17, A/P, Bokra 04, City 03), M. B.Din 15, Bhakkar 13, Kasoor, Sargodha 09, Jhelum, Narowal 08, Gujrat, Gujranwala 06, Rawalpindi (Chaklala) 02, Joharabad, Sialkot, Jhang 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 17), Bunner 14, Saidu sharif 05, Balakot 04, Pattan , Kalam 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 10, Airport 08), Garhi Dupatta 05, Rawalakot 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gilgit 02.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Mohenjodaro 47, Dadu 46, Nokundi, Dalbindin, Sibbi, and Sh.Benzirabad 45C.