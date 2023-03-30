Rain wind, thunderstorm, hailstorm forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office on Thursday forecast rain, wind and thunderstorm/hailstorm in isolated moderate to heavy falls for respective areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Met Office on Thursday forecast rain, wind and thunderstorm/hailstorm in isolated moderate to heavy falls for respective areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

Rain wind thunderstorm, hailstorm are expected in Surab, Bolan, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Sibi, Kharan, Nushki, Chaghi,Harnai, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Sohbatpur, Jhalmagsi, Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Zhob, Loralai, Sherani, Barkhan, Kohlu and surroundings while cloudy with light rain in rest parts of the province, light snow may occur in hilly areas of Ziarat and Killa Saifullah.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -9.0 degree centigrade and 3.0, degree centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

The Met Office requested all concerned authorities to remain alert during the period of rain.

Rain was recorded in respected areas including 33mm in Barkhan, 0,6 mm in Gwadar, 14mm in Kalat, 16.2 mm in Quetta, 4.0 mm in Chaman, 4.0mm in Khuzdar, 3.0 mm in Sibi, 50.0 mm in Zhob, 2.2 mm in Usta Muhammad, 21mm in Panjgur, 3.2 mm in Muslim Bagh, 6mm in Pishin and 3 mm in Ziarat.