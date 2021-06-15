UrduPoint.com
Rain-wind Thunderstorm In Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:12 PM

Rain-wind thunderstorm in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad

The MET office Islamabad Tuesday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm in Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Giglit Baltistan and Northeast Balochistan and federal capital during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The MET office Islamabad Tuesday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm in Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Giglit Baltistan and Northeast Balochistan and Federal capital during next 24 hours.

Isolated heavy falls and hailstorm would likely occur during the period.

Dust-storm in Upper Sindh Whereas seasonal low likely to persist over northwest of Balochistan and its adjoining areas.

Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country. Westerly wave is also persist over upper parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Sibbi 47, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Jacobabad 45.

