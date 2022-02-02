UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind Thunderstorm In Upper And Central Parts Of The Country Expected: Relevant Departments To Take Precautionary Measures, NDMA

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 11:34 AM

As per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) fresh weather advisory dated 1st Feb 2022, a westerly wave is likely to enter Upper/ Central Parts of the Country on Wednesday and Thursday (2-3 February 2022, evening/night)

Light to moderate Rain-wind Thunderstorm/snowfall is expected during said period in various parts of the country.
On the basis of PMD weather forecast, NDMA has issued instructions to respective Provincial and District Disaster Management Authorities and other relevant departments to stay vigilant and promptly ensure precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or property during the said period.

PDMAs/DDMAs have been advised to coordinate with concerned departments for arrangement & placement of necessary inventory and other essentials along with availability of emergency services personnel at vulnerable locations.

Fishermen community be also advised to exercise caution and avoid going into deep sea.
The PDMAs/ DDMAs have been directed further to coordinate with concerned departments for restoration of roads in case of any blockage / obstruction, to coordinate with relevant District and Municipal Administrations for ensuring mitigation measures for possible urban/ flash flooding.

Concerned departments have been asked to also ensure that tourists/ visitors in at-risk/ affected areas to be apprised / forewarned about weather forecast.

>