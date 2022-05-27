Rain-wind-thunderstorm lashes federal capital; turns weather pleasant

Rain-wind-thunderstorm lashed the federal capital, like other parts of the country, on Friday evening as per the forecast of weather experts, turning the weather pleasant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Rain-wind-thunderstorm lashed the Federal capital, like other parts of the country, on Friday evening as per the forecast of weather experts, turning the weather pleasant.

The rain-wind-thunderstorm started in the evening around 6:30 pm in the federal capital giving respite to the people from hot weather conditions that prevailed at day time.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur at a few places in the Potohar region, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was effecting upper parts of the country.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in Punjab and upper Sindh.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Jacobabad 47 C and Dadu 46 C.