UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind-thunderstorm Lashes Federal Capital; Turns Weather Pleasant

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Rain-wind-thunderstorm lashes federal capital; turns weather pleasant

Rain-wind-thunderstorm lashed the federal capital, like other parts of the country, on Friday evening as per the forecast of weather experts, turning the weather pleasant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Rain-wind-thunderstorm lashed the Federal capital, like other parts of the country, on Friday evening as per the forecast of weather experts, turning the weather pleasant.

The rain-wind-thunderstorm started in the evening around 6:30 pm in the federal capital giving respite to the people from hot weather conditions that prevailed at day time.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur at a few places in the Potohar region, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was effecting upper parts of the country.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in Punjab and upper Sindh.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Jacobabad 47 C and Dadu 46 C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Jacobabad Dadu May From

Recent Stories

REO visits Central Rescue Station

REO visits Central Rescue Station

13 seconds ago
 Contemporary Art Exhibition Inspired by Walking Cu ..

Contemporary Art Exhibition Inspired by Walking Culture Opens in Moscow

14 seconds ago
 Over 3,000 sanitary workers of RWMC performing dut ..

Over 3,000 sanitary workers of RWMC performing duties during "Saaf Punjab" drive ..

16 seconds ago
 Texas Gunman Was Arrested 4 Years Ago for Planning ..

Texas Gunman Was Arrested 4 Years Ago for Planning School Shooting - Lawmaker

19 seconds ago
 Ongoing uplift projects to be completed on time: D ..

Ongoing uplift projects to be completed on time: DC

3 minutes ago
 Meeting held regarding arrangements for Zaireen on ..

Meeting held regarding arrangements for Zaireen on occasion of Ashura, Arbaeen

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.