Rain wind-thunderstorm likely at few places;PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of light rain-wind/thunderstorm at a few places in Potohar region, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in Punjab and upper Sindh.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Dadu 47 C, Jacobabad and Sibbi 46 C.