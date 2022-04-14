Rain-wind thunderstorm likely at isolated places in KP: Met

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast mainly hot and partly cloudy weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast mainly hot and partly cloudy weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorms are expected at isolated places in Chitral, Dir Upper , Swat, Shangla Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Battagram and Torghar districts, says a morning report of the meteorological center issued here on Thursday.

During the last 24 hours, mainly hot and partly cloudy weather prevailed in most parts of the province. However, thunderstorm-rain with gusty wind occurred in Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar divisions.

Rain recorded Mirkhani 14 mm, Bunner 08 mm, Dir Upper and Drosh 07 mm each, Malamjaba, Balakot and Tirah (Khyber) 06 mm, Kakul 05 mm, Chitral 04 mm and Parachinar 01 mm.

On Thursday, the highest maximum temperature of 39�C was recorded in DIkhan.