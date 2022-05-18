UrduPoint.com

Rain Wind-thunderstorm Likely At Isolated Places: PMD

May 18, 2022

Rain wind-thunderstorm likely at isolated places: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain wind-thunderstorm and gusty winds for isolated places in different parts of the country on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain wind-thunderstorm and gusty winds for isolated places in different parts of the country on Thursday.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Shallow westerlies are passing over western or upper parts of the country.

Rain wind-thunderstorm and gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad and upper Punjab during the next 24 hours.

Dust storm/dust-raising winds with thunderstorm is likely in southern districts of Punjab.

Hot weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, said the PMD.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree and Noorpurthal.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Kotli 08 mm, Muzaffarabad (City, Airport 05), Rawalakot 03, Garhi Dupatta 02, Punjab: Murree 08, Noorpur Thal 06, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 04, Balakot 02 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Dadu 48 C, Turbat, Sibbi, Khairpur, Jacobabad and Mohenjodaro 47 C.

