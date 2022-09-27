Rain wind-thunderstorm likely at isolated places;PMD

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places of Potohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

In Islamabad, Partly cloudy with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected during the next 24 hours.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Haripur.

In Punjab, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, however, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Potohar region, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Okara and Kasur.

In Sindh and Balochistan, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most districts.

Partly cloudy with chances of isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country. While, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Lahore and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Lahore (Samanabad 18 mm, Wasa 12, City 05, Gulshan-e-Ravi 02), Kashmir: Rawalakot 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Sibbi 40C, Dadu, Dalbandin, Nokkundi and Khanpur 38C.