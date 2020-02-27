Rain wind-thunderstorm likely in Capital during next 24 hours:MET Office

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, northern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, northern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.

Hailstorm also expected at a few places during the period, a MET office reported.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in upper parts.

Minimum temperatures recorded in (�C): Skardu, Kalam, Astore -04�C, Parachinar, Gupis -02�C and Hunza 00�C.