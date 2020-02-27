UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Wind-thunderstorm Likely In Islamabad, Other Parts Of Country 27 Feb 2020

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:53 PM

The met office Thursday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, northern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours

However, hailstorm also expected at a few places during the period.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in upper parts.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Thursday were; Skardu, Kalam, Astore -04C, Parachinar, Gupis -02C and Hunza 00C.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Parachinar Skardu

