Rain, Wind Thunderstorm Likely In Kashmir, GB, Northern Punjab, Upper KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 08:47 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, North eastern Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, North eastern Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours.

However, very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country.

According synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal likely are penetrating in upper parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, very hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Rawalakot. Rainfall recorded during this time span was Kashmir, Rawalakot 09 mm.

Highest temperatures recorded on Friday remained Nokkundi, Dalbandin 48C, Sibbi and DI Khan 45C.

