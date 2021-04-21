Rain Wind Thunderstorm Likely In KP, GB, Punjab, Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 10:02 PM
Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper & central Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper & central Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.
Dust raising winds/dust-storm are expected in south Punjab during the period. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country, MET office reported.
A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Thursday.
Maximum temperature's recorded in(C): Turbat 42, Mirpurkhas 41, Chhor 40 and Dadu 39.