Rain wind thunderstorm likely in KP, GB, Punjab, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper & central Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

Dust raising winds/dust-storm are expected in south Punjab during the period. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country, MET office reported.

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Thursday.

Maximum temperature's recorded in(C): Turbat 42, Mirpurkhas 41, Chhor 40 and Dadu 39.