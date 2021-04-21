UrduPoint.com
Rain Wind Thunderstorm Likely In KP, GB, Punjab, Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 10:02 PM

Rain wind thunderstorm likely in KP, GB, Punjab, Islamabad

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper & central Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours

Dust raising winds/dust-storm are expected in south Punjab during the period. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country, MET office reported.

Dust raising winds/dust-storm are expected in south Punjab during the period. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country, MET office reported.

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Thursday.

Maximum temperature's recorded in(C): Turbat 42, Mirpurkhas 41, Chhor 40 and Dadu 39.

