Rain wind thunderstorm likely in most parts during next 24 hours: MET Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm in northeast Balochistan, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

Westerly weather system is likely to affect north Balochistan from today and is expected to grip most central and upper parts from Wednesday, a MET office reported.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in upper areas. Rain also occurred in Nokkundi and Dalbandin during this period.

Rain (mm): Balochistan: Nokkundi 02, Dalbandin 01.

Minimum temperatures recorded in (�C): Kalam -07�C ,Malamjabba , Gupis, Astore and Dir -01�C.