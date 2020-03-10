UrduPoint.com
Rain Wind Thunderstorm Likely In Most Parts During Next 24 Hours: MET Office

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:16 PM

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm in northeast Balochistan, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and Kashmir during next 24 hours

Westerly weather system is likely to affect north Balochistan from today and is expected to grip most central and upper parts from Wednesday, a MET office reported.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in upper areas. Rain also occurred in Nokkundi and Dalbandin during this period.

Rain (mm): Balochistan: Nokkundi 02, Dalbandin 01.

Minimum temperatures recorded in (�C): Kalam -07�C ,Malamjabba , Gupis, Astore and Dir -01�C.

