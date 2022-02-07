UrduPoint.com

Rain Wind-thunderstorm Likely In Northeast Balochistan, Punjab, Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 07:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Rain wind-thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected in northeast Balochistan, Punjab and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

While scattered light rain/drizzle with snow over hills in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan expected during evening/night.

Partly cloudy and cold weather expected in most upper areas of the country.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab in the morning.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was likely to affect upper and central parts of the country from Tuesday.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

However, rain occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 26mm, Lower 20), Kalam 11, Malamjabba 10, Balakot, Pattan 08, Chitral 06, Mirkhani, Drosh, Saidu Sharif 03, Parachinar 02, Peshawar, Takhtbai 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 11, Muzaffarabad (City 05, AP 04), Garhidupatta 03, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 02, Skardu 01, Punjab: Murree 01 mm.

The snowfall (inch) recorded was Kalam 5.5 inches, Malam Jabba 3.0, Astore 1.2, Murree 0.5, Skardu 0.3 and Bagrote Trace.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -11 C, Gupis -08, Skardu -07, Parachinar -06, Astore, Kalam -05, Bagrote -04, Hunza -03, Malamjabba -02, Shupiyan and Quetta -01 C.

