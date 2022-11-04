Rain-wind-thunderstorm likely in various parts of country: PMD

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over the hilly areas is likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over the hilly areas is likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Cloudy weather is likely to prevail over upper/central areas of the country.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and surroundings.

Hailstorm is also likely to occur at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was likely to affect western parts of the country from tonight and may persist in western/upper parts of the country till Monday.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.

The minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -04 C and Skardu 00 C.