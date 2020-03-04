UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain, Wind-thunderstorm Likely To Continue In Most Parts: Met Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:49 PM

Rain, wind-thunderstorm likely to continue in most parts: Met office

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecasts rain with wind-thunderstorm that is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecasts rain with wind-thunderstorm that is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

While rain with dust raising winds are also expected in Upper Sindh, a MET office reported.

Rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in districts of Balochistan, South Punjab and Kashmir. Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall in Balochistan's Barkhan 34mm, Kalat 02mm, in Punjab's D.G.Khan, Kot Addu 12, Multan 06, Layyah 05, Bahawalpur (A.P 04, City 02).

Minimum temperatures recorded in Astore-03�C, Kalam-02�C, Gupis & Skardu 00�C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Multan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Bahawalpur Barkhan Kalat Skardu Kot Addu

Recent Stories

Civilians cannot be court martialled without Const ..

6 minutes ago

Dollar loses Rs 0.07 in interbank

5 minutes ago

Sydney stunned by 10-man Jeonbuk in virus-hit AFC ..

8 minutes ago

208 power pilferers caught in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Plan afoot to enhance NIRM capacity to 300 beds: S ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey claims migrant killed by Greek fire on bord ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.