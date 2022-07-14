UrduPoint.com

Rain, Wind, Thunderstorm Likely To Persist In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 06:50 PM

The Met Office on Thursday predicted fairly widespread rain, wind with thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Mardan and Swabi districts during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 )

Scattered rain, wind with thunderstorm with one or two heavy falls are expected in Malakand, Swat, Chitral, Shangla, Buner, Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Mohmand, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan districts.

It said that heavy rainfalls may trigger land sliding in the hilly areas and flash flooding in local nullahs and rivers of the province.

The chief amount of rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was; Peshawar 2mm, Parachinar 19, Bannu 4, Risalpur 10, Mardan 1, Saidu Sharif 18, Balakot 16, Cherat 25, Timergara 5, Kakul 38, Kalam 11, Kohat 24, Dir 15 and Malamjabba 13.

Meanwhile Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued alter of urban flooding especially in Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Tank, DI Khan and Mardan and directed district administration to timely take measures to avert any loss to human lives and properties.

PDMA said that the rain spell would continue till July 15 evening and advised the tourists to remain very cautious while travelling to hilly areas.

It said that PDMA control room would remain active round the clock and people could dial 1700 in case of any emergency.

