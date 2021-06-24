UrduPoint.com
Rain Wind Thunderstorm Likely To Persist In KP, Punjab, Islamabad

Thu 24th June 2021 | 07:37 PM

Rain wind thunderstorm likely to persist in KP, Punjab, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Met office on Wednesday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab,Gilgit Baltistan,Kashmir and Federal capital during the next 24 hours. While hot weather was expected in other parts of the country and very hot in plain areas.

A shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

Moist currents from Arabian Sea were also prevailing in central and upper parts of the Country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in(C): Sibbi 47, Dadu 45, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri, Turbat, Bhakkar, Bannu and D.I.Khan 43 degrees centigrade.

